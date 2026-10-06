Mozambique: Tanzania, Mozambique Explore Their Border Security, Immigration System for Safety of Their Citizens

Dar es Salaam — THE Seventh Meeting of the Joint Permanent Commission on Defence and Security between Tanzania and Mozambique officially opened today at the Aga Khan Diamond Jubilee Hall in Dar es Salaam, with the aim of strengthening cooperation between the two countries on defence and security matters.

The meeting, held at Permanent Secretary level, was officially opened today, October 5, 2026, by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence and National Service, Dr Faraji Mnyepe.

Participants are discussing a range of issues related to defence, security and security cooperation, as well as strategies to strengthen the implementation of areas of cooperation agreed upon by Tanzania and Mozambique.

The Tanzania Immigration Department is among the security institutions participating in the meeting as part of efforts to strengthen security cooperation between the two countries, particularly in border protection and security, immigration management, and addressing activities that could threaten the safety and security of citizens and the two nations.

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The cooperation is considered important in creating a secure environment for citizens of Tanzania and Mozambique, while also protecting economic activities and development in border areas.

Through its participation in the joint discussions, the Tanzania Immigration Department continues to fulfil its core responsibilities of protecting the country's borders, managing immigration and contributing to national security, while strengthening security cooperation with neighbouring countries.

The meeting also provides an important platform for Tanzania and Mozambique to exchange experience, information and strategies for addressing cross-border security challenges, for the benefit of citizens of both countries and the wider region.