Tanzania Moves to Make Roads in Tarangire Park Passable During Wet Season

5 October 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Manyara — THE Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, has inspected the condition of infrastructure at Tarangire National Park in Manyara Region and directed the improvement of roads within the park to ensure that the area remains accessible and passable even during the rainy season.

Minister Kijaji also inspected the new main entrance gate at Mamire, where she directed the contractor to complete all outstanding works to ensure the project is fully completed.

She also encouraged citizens from different parts of the country to visit the park, saying it is easily accessible and that the Government has made significant improvements to the road infrastructure, creating better conditions for tourism activities.

Dr Kijaji concluded her visit to Tarangire National Park on Monday, October 5, 2026. She began the visit on Sunday, October 4, by meeting with community groups living near the park and engaging with tourists visiting the area.

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