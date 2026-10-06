Nigeria: Zamfara Assembly Passes State Police Bill

By Abdullahi Abdulrahaman Chakwa, Gusau

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has passed a resolution supporting the proposed constitutional alteration for the establishment of state police in Nigeria.

The resolution, which was considered at the Assembly's sitting on Monday, is expected to complement ongoing efforts by the federal and state governments to tackle insecurity in Zamfara and other parts of the country.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Isma'ila Zannan Moriki, disclosed this while addressing journalists at a press conference at his office Monday evening.

He said the resolution followed the transmission of proposed constitutional alterations from the National Assembly to state legislatures for consideration.

According to him, the establishment of state police would, if eventually approved, provide additional support in addressing security challenges confronting the state.

"This will, Insha Allah, complement the efforts of Mr President and Governor Dauda Lawal in addressing the insecurity-related issues in the state and our dear country Nigeria," the Speaker said.

The development comes amid persistent security challenges in parts of Zamfara, where communities have continued to face attacks and abductions by armed groups.

Moriki said the Assembly remained committed to carrying out its constitutional responsibilities, dismissing claims that recent political developments involving some lawmakers had affected its operations.

The Speaker said the House was "stable, functional and fully engaged" in legislative activities, adding that it had continued to hold plenary and consider matters before it.

He also addressed the recent defection of some lawmakers from the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying their political decision was separate from disciplinary proceedings instituted against them.

Moriki said the affected lawmakers had been suspended since February 26, 2024, over allegations including gross misconduct, conspiracy, mischief, contempt of the House and violation of the Assembly's Standing Orders.

He said the House had also extended their suspension on May 13, 2026, because the disciplinary matters remained unresolved.

The Speaker urged the public to distinguish between the lawmakers' political decisions and the disciplinary actions taken against them, stressing that their defection did not invalidate pending legislative or legal proceedings.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further said the Assembly remained committed to the rule of law, legislative integrity and the protection of public institutions.

The resolution on state police is part of a wider constitutional amendment process currently being considered by state legislatures following proposals transmitted from the National Assembly.