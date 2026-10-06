Zimbabwe: Trevor Ncube Sues 36 Employees for U.S.$100,000 Over Allegations of 'Cruel' Treatment, Salary Arrears

Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) boss Trevor Ncube has dragged 36 of his employees to the High Court, accusing them of defamation after they allegedly used their mobile phones during an all-staff meeting and subsequently circulated claims accusing the company and its chairman of mistreating workers.

ZimInd Publishers is cited as the plaintiff.

The first respondent named in the summons is employee Problem Masawu, followed by Kudakwashe Calvin Gahadzikwa and 34 other employees.

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The lawsuit, filed through Magoge Law on September 25, 2026, is seeking US$100,000 in damages, an unconditional public apology and retraction, as well as an order barring the employees from making or sharing further statements that the company considers defamatory.

According to the summons, the dispute arose from an all-staff meeting held on March 5, 2026, attended by managers and junior and senior employees and chaired by Ncube.

The company claims employees were expressly instructed not to use their mobile phones while Ncube was addressing them.

"In deliberate breach of the lawful instruction, Defendants remained glued to their mobile gadgets throughout the meeting," the company alleges.

It further claims the employees used their phones to publish and circulate what it describes as false and defamatory statements about the company and its chairman.

The alleged statements included claims that the company was "cruel and insensitive to its employees", that Ncube was cruel and insensitive, and that the company was withholding salaries out of "malice and corruption".

The employees also allegedly claimed the company had accumulated salary arrears through negligence by Ncube and its managers.

The company denies the allegations, describing them as false and damaging to its reputation.

"The statements are false, untrue and were at all material times known by the Defendants to be false and untrue," the summons reads.

Zimind Publishers, which trades as AMH, said the employees allegedly communicated the statements to journalists, other media houses, colleagues, family members and members of the public.

It also alleges that some of the statements were published or shared on social media platforms, including LinkedIn.

The company argues that the alleged statements portrayed it as an "exploitative employer" that failed to pay its workers, while portraying Ncube as "incompetent, cruel and insensitive".

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"Plaintiff, being a registered juristic person trading as a newspaper company, relies on its business reputation, goodwill and public image," the company says.

It claims the alleged conduct amounted to defamation and injuria under Roman-Dutch common law, alleging that the employees acted intentionally and with the purpose of damaging its reputation.

The company says it suffered damage to its "reputation, dignity and business standing" and has demanded US$100,000, with the employees being sued jointly and severally.

It is also seeking an order compelling the employees to publish an unconditional apology and retraction in the same media and on LinkedIn within seven days of any court order.

The company further wants the court to interdict the employees from publishing, sharing or disseminating any further statements it considers defamatory about the company or its chairman.

The employees have been given 10 days after service of the summons, excluding weekends, public holidays and the day of service, to enter an appearance to defend.

If they fail to do so, the summons warns that the High Court may hear and determine the company's claims without further notice to them.

The matter is yet to be heard.