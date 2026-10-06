Sudan: Deminers in Sudan Clear a Path to Recovery

By Samreen Abuidris and Danish Refugee Council

Before Hiba Al-Emam became a deminer, she worked as an agriculture engineer in rural communities in Sudan's Blue Nile region. What she saw there stayed with her.

"I grew up in an area that witnessed many armed conflicts which left frightening numbers of innocent victims due to remnants of war, especially landmines and unexploded ordnance," she said.

Children had lost limbs and in some cases their lives to mines and unexploded ordnance. Families were afraid to carry out everyday activities such as farming, fetching water or herding livestock.

"The idea had been on my mind for some time, to work in humanitarian mine action," Hiba shared.

In 2021, she joined a basic demining course after meeting mine action workers in Blue Nile. In September 2025, she joined a multi-task team with the National Units for Mine Action and Development (NUMAD) as a deminer.

Today, Hiba is part of a growing Sudanese mine action workforce responding to a threat that has changed dramatically since the war began in April 2023.