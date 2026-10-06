Ethiopia: Parliament Reopens With Key Reshuffles in House Leadership

5 October 2026
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
By Sisay Sahlu

As Ethiopia's ruling Prosperity Party prepares to establish its second-term executive administration, significant leadership reshuffles have taken place within the national legislative bodies following the reopening of Parliament today. President Taye Atskeselassie, has opened the parliament session with opening remarks.

Ahmed Shide, who served as Minister of Finance, has been appointed Speaker of the House of Peoples' Representatives (HPR), succeeding Tagesse Chafo. Meanwhile, former Minister of Labor and Skills Muferiat Kamil takes over as Speaker of the House of Federation (HoF), replacing Agegnehu Teshager. Desta Ledamo, the former President of the Sidama Regional State, has been appointed Deputy Speaker of the House of Federation, serving alongside Muferiat.

These appointments mark a major realignment of executive leadership into top parliamentary roles as the new government second term gets underway.

Read the original article on Reporter.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Reporter. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.