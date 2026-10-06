Ethiopia: Parliament Reopens With Key Reshuffles in House Leadership

As Ethiopia's ruling Prosperity Party prepares to establish its second-term executive administration, significant leadership reshuffles have taken place within the national legislative bodies following the reopening of Parliament today. President Taye Atskeselassie, has opened the parliament session with opening remarks.

Ahmed Shide, who served as Minister of Finance, has been appointed Speaker of the House of Peoples' Representatives (HPR), succeeding Tagesse Chafo. Meanwhile, former Minister of Labor and Skills Muferiat Kamil takes over as Speaker of the House of Federation (HoF), replacing Agegnehu Teshager. Desta Ledamo, the former President of the Sidama Regional State, has been appointed Deputy Speaker of the House of Federation, serving alongside Muferiat.

These appointments mark a major realignment of executive leadership into top parliamentary roles as the new government second term gets underway.