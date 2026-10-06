Malawi: Teachers Are At Heart of Malawi 2063 Agenda, Says Education Minister Msaka

Education Minister Bright Msaka has said teachers are central to Malawi's human capital development, arguing the country cannot achieve its Malawi 2063 vision without them.

Msaka made the remarks in his Ministerial Press Statement marking World Teachers' Day 2026, commemorated today, 5 October.

This year's observance is held under the theme "Standing with teachers: 60 years of protecting the profession, advancing its status and shaping our futures," marking 60 years since the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The theme calls upon governments, education stakeholders and society to recognise, support and strengthen the teaching profession in a rapidly changing world shaped by technological advancement, climate change, inclusion and other emerging challenges," Msaka said.

He said the government of President Arthur Peter Mutharika recognises that quality education depends on well-prepared, competent and motivated teachers and teacher educators, and has established the Teachers Council of Malawi to strengthen professionalisation and regulation of the teaching profession.

Government is also advancing the transition to a Diploma in Primary Education for primary school teachers, while strengthening Continuous Professional Development and the capacity of teacher educators.

Msaka called on parents, communities, learners, alumni associations, education institutions, the private sector, development partners and all Malawians to stand with teachers and teacher educators.

He encouraged communities and former students to develop their own initiatives recognising teachers, including awards and practical support to improve their working and living conditions.

"The Malawi we want to see tomorrow must be shaped through the teachers we support and empower today," Msaka said.

"Standing with teachers and teacher educators means standing for quality education. Standing for quality education means investing in human capital and in Malawi's future."

He extended his appreciation to all teachers and teacher educators across Malawi for their dedication and service to the nation.