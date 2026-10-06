Nigerian Aircraft Crash - All 32 Passengers, Crew Believed Dead, Tinubu Mourns

"The President extends his deepest condolences to the family of the 25 passengers and seven crew members involved..."

All 32 people on board a Nigerian military aircraft that crashed on Monday are believed to be dead.

The indication of the deaths is contained in a statement by President Bola Tinubu's spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga.

Mr Onanuga titled the statement "President Tinubu mourns NAF personnel in Ondo jet crash...," saying the president "expressed profound sadness over the crash."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

PREMIUM TIMES reported the aircraft crash in the Igbokoda area of Ondo State. The Nigerian Air Force later said the aircraft was travelling from Benin to Lagos on a routine mission when it crashed.

"The President extends his deepest condolences to the family of the 25 passengers and seven crew members involved, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, and all officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force," Mr Onanuga wrote.

He then quoted Mr Tinubu as expressing sadness over the incident.

"This is a painful moment for our Armed Forces and for the entire nation. Our Air Force personnel put their lives on the line every day to secure Nigeria. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

"The Chief of Air Staff has briefed me, and I have directed the Nigerian Air Force to immediately commence a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash to prevent future occurrences.

"I commend the Nigerian Air Force for activating an immediate Search and Rescue operation following the accident..

"I pray for the repose of the souls of the gallant officers and for Almighty God to grant their families and the Nigerian Air Force the fortitude to bear the unfortunate loss.

"I assure the Nigerian Air Force of the continued support of our administration as they continue their vital role in securing our nation.

"I also commend the swift response of first responders and the Ondo State Government at the crash site," President Tinubu was quoted as saying.