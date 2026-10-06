Nigeria: Tinubu Returns to Abuja After Five Weeks

The Nigerian leader arrived in Abuja on Monday evening from Lagos, where he arrived following his working vacation in the UK and France.

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja, about five weeks after he travelled abroad on a "working vacation" and about a week after he returned to the country.

The Nigerian leader arrived in Abuja on Monday evening from Lagos, where he arrived following his working vacation in the UK and France.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Tinubu left Nigeria on 30 August for an initial three-week leave, which was later extended. He returned to Lagos, Nigeria, last Tuesday, where he stayed until his return to Abuja on Monday.