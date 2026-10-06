Rwanda: Key Takeaways From Rwanda's Week At UN General Assembly

Rwanda's engagements at the 81st United Nations General Assembly resulted in a series of diplomatic meetings, new partnerships and areas of cooperation with international partners.

The session opened on September 8, with world leaders gathering in New York for the General Debate from September 22 to 26 and on September 28. Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva represented President Paul Kagame during the high-level week, alongside other members of the Rwandan delegation.

ALSO READ: PM Nsengiyumva to represent Kagame at UN General Assembly

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Here are some of the highlights from Rwanda's participation:

1. PM calls for lasting peace in Great Lakes

The Prime Minister delivered Rwanda's national statement on September 23, addressing the security situation in the Great Lakes region, particularly the conflict in eastern DR Congo.

He said lasting peace requires addressing the root causes of the conflict, including the threat posed by the FDLR militia.

Nsengiyumva also reiterated Rwanda's support for the Washington Accords between Rwanda and DR Congo and the Doha process involving the Congolese government and the AFC/M23, while calling for international support for the peace efforts.

2. Rwanda elected chair of G77 and China

Another major outcome was Rwanda's selection to chair the Group of 77 (G77) and China in 2027, taking over from Uruguay.

Rwanda formally accepted the chairmanship on September 25 during the 50th G77 Annual Meeting of Ministers for Foreign Affairs, held on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

With 134 member states, the G77 and China is the largest coalition of developing countries at the United Nations.

Olivier Nduhungirehe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said Rwanda would seek to strengthen coordination among member states and advance the group's collective interests.

ALSO READ: G77 explained: What Rwanda's 2027 chairmanship involves

3. Rwanda and Belgium agreed to restore diplomatic relations

During the UNGA week, Rwanda and Belgium agreed to restore diplomatic relations and reopen their respective embassies.

The two countries had severed diplomatic ties in March 2025. The rapprochement was reached in New York on September 22 and formalised in a joint statement signed by Nduhungirehe and Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation, Maxime Prévot.

4. Agreements signed with seven countries

Nduhungirehe also held a series of bilateral meetings and high-level engagements during the week, resulting in several cooperation agreements.

Rwanda and Togo signed three agreements covering political consultations, the establishment of a joint commission for cooperation and a broader framework for bilateral cooperation.

Rwanda and Cyprus signed an Air Services Agreement aimed at strengthening connectivity between the two countries.

ALSO READ: Rwanda, Cyprus sign air services agreement to boost connectivity

Rwanda also concluded visa exemption agreements with Ukraine and Armenia for holders of diplomatic passports, with Armenia's agreement also covering service passports.

General cooperation agreements were signed with Uruguay and Nepal.

Rwanda and Jordan also signed a cooperation agreement on digital transformation, which was signed by Minister of ICT and Innovation Paula Ingabire.

5. PM rallies support for Mushikiwabo's third term

Prime Minister Nsengiyumva also hosted a reception in New York to rally support for Louise Mushikiwabo's bid for a third term as Secretary-General of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF).

The September 21 reception brought together foreign ministers, permanent representatives and other officials from Francophonie member states.

Nsengiyumva pointed to reforms carried out under Mushikiwabo's eight-year leadership at OIF, particularly in institutional, administrative and financial management of the organisation.

He also said her candidacy had the full support of President Paul Kagame and called on member states to support her ahead of the OIF election in November in Cambodia.

6. Climate finance was another major focus

Climate and development issues featured in several engagements. On September 24, the Prime Minister met Green Climate Fund Executive Director Mafalda Duarte and Ibrahima Cheikh Diong, Executive Director of the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage.

The meetings focused on strengthening climate finance partnerships and Rwanda's climate and development priorities.

Discussions with Duarte covered the impact of the Green Gicumbi project and ways to deepen cooperation and scale up climate finance for Rwanda's resilience and green growth.

Nsengiyumva took part in discussions on implementing the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, where Rwanda joined calls for faster action on energy-efficient cooling and greater mobilisation of resources to expand access to climate-friendly cooling technologies.

7. Rwanda takes part in discussions on global cooperation

Minister Nduhungirehe also participated in the annual ministerial meeting of Landlocked Developing Countries, which focused on improving connectivity, strengthening partnerships and implementing the Awaza Programme of Action.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also joined the 19th Ministerial Meeting of the Global Governance Group, known as the 3G, which brings together small and medium-sized countries to coordinate positions on issues discussed at the United Nations.

ALSO READ: Nduhungirehe holds major engagements at UN General Assembly sidelines

8. Push to scale AI and digital solutions

Minister of ICT and Innovation Paula Ingabire took part in a "Deploying at Scale in Rwanda" session, where partners discussed how AI can be applied in areas such as health, agriculture, education and public services.

Ingabire also participated in discussions on cross-border digital public infrastructure, focusing on areas including digital identity, interoperable payments, data exchange and common standards.

9. Pandemic preparedness was another focus

Minister of State for Health Yvan Butera also joined a high-level event on pandemic preparedness hosted by Rwanda, Armenia and the Pandemic Fund.

Butera shared lessons from the response to the 2024 Marburg virus outbreak, highlighting the importance of investing in disease surveillance, community health systems and emergency response capacity.