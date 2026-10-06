Nigeria: Defence Minister Mourns Victims of NAF Plane Crash, Condoles Families

Abuja — The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd), has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crash of a military aircraft with tail number NAF 931, involving dedicated personnel of the Armed Forces.

In a statement he personally signed, General Musa noted that the painful incident claimed the lives of brave officers and airmen who were engaged in a routine flight mission while serving the nation with courage, unwavering devotion and selfless patriotism.

The loss of these valiant patriots, he said, is an irreparable blow not only to the military high command and their comrades-in-arms, but also to the entire nation.

The Minister said these fine officers and men exemplified the highest standards of military professionalism, loyalty and commitment to the defence of Nigeria.

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According to him, "On behalf of the Ministry of Defence, I extend our heartfelt condolences to His Excellency, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR; the leadership of the Armed Forces; and, most especially, the immediate families, loved ones and colleagues of our fallen heroes.

"We share in your immense grief and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with you during this tragic hour.Our hearts also go out to the families of the civilians on board the ill-fated aircraft. We share your grief."

He, however, disclosed that a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate crash had been ordered to ascertain its cause and ensure that all necessary operational safety protocols are reinforced across military aviation units.

"We pray that the Almighty God grants the souls of the departed eternal repose and gives their families, the military community and all Nigerians the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss," he prayed.