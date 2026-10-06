South Africa: Malmesbury Teen Fit for Trial in Child Exploitation Case - South African News Briefs - October 6, 2026

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Malmesbury Teen Fit to Stand Trial in Child Exploitation Case

A 16-year-old Malmesbury teenager accused of links to the international online child exploitation network "764" has been found fit to stand trial, reports EWN. The teen appeared in the Malmesbury Magistrates Court after undergoing a 30-day psychiatric observation at Valkenberg Hospital. He was arrested in August following intelligence from the FBI, U.S. Embassy and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Police allegedly found child sexual abuse material and images of animal mutilation on his electronic devices. Medical assessments found no mental illness or intellectual disability.

Boksburg Murder Accused Await Bail Judgment

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A Boksburg Magistrates' Court is set to deliver judgment on the bail application of four men accused of killing two anti-gang police officers and two women in Reiger Park, reports SABC News. The accused face charges including four counts of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. The State is opposing bail, arguing they could pose a threat to the community and witnesses, while the defence says the case against them is largely based on circumstantial evidence. One accused, McFoolen Ford, also alleges police assaulted and intimidated him into signing a statement linking him to the shooting.

Police to Oppose Sibiya Bid to Stop Disciplinary Hearing

The South African Police Service plans to oppose Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya's Labour Court application seeking to stop his internal disciplinary hearing, reports EWN. The hearing, which could determine whether he is dismissed or faces other disciplinary action, was postponed. Sibiya is suspended and facing allegations of corruption and misconduct arising from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. He also remains in custody on separate allegations involving rape and the sexual grooming of a minor. SAPS said that it will file opposing papers before the Labour Court considers the application.

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