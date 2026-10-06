Malawi: Bright Mhango's Whiplash Week - Savage Govt Critique, Then a Staunch Defence of the Pre's Health

A razor-sharp media commentator has left Malawi's political class reeling after a whiplash-inducing run of broadcasts -- first tearing into the government with brutal honesty, then turning around to shred opposition claims about the President's health.

Outspoken panellist Dr Bright Mhango sent shockwaves through the political establishment with his unflinching commentary, first declaring the administration's political honeymoon well and truly over during an appearance on Times TV's Hot Current programme.

In a pointed broadside on executive transparency, Mhango drew striking comparisons with American presidential standards, insisting public figures owe the nation complete openness about their personal health and fitness -- branding honesty "the best policy" at a time of mounting national strain.

He didn't stop there, sounding the alarm over a worrying resurgence of political thuggery and cadre culture, revealing disturbing instances of party strongmen harassing ordinary citizens at fuel queues amid the country's ongoing economic shortages.

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But in a dramatic twist just a day later, Mhango returned to the airwaves on Monday's Kwagwanji programme with a verdict that stunned many -- delivering a strikingly different take as he reviewed President Peter Mutharika's state television interview with MBC.

Taking direct aim at persistent health rumours pushed by opposition figures -- including Malawi Congress Party spokeswoman Dr Jessie Kabwila, who had demanded the President make a public appearance to prove his physical fitness -- Mhango delivered a blunt rebuttal, declaring that Mutharika appeared conspicuously fit, well and composed throughout the entire broadcast.

The dramatic U-turn lays bare the volatile and unpredictable nature of Malawi's political optics, where opposition attempts to stoke health speculation around the President can be swiftly and dramatically neutralised by a single well-timed state media appearance.