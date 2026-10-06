Zimbabwe: Severe Hailstorm Leaves 60 Households Counting Losses in Masvingo

A severe hailstorm that hit Masvingo City on Monday left at least 60 households affected, with homes, vehicles and other property damaged, officials have said.

Masvingo Mayor Councillor Aleck Tabe said several houses had their roofs blown off, while windows, sliding gates, solar panels and other household infrastructure were damaged or destroyed.

"The extent of the damage is significant and deeply distressing," Tabe said.

He said several families had been left with their homes exposed to the elements and urged affected residents to seek temporary shelter at Mucheke and Rujeko halls, which had been opened by the city authorities.

Civil Protection Unit chief director Nathan Nkomo confirmed the damage, adding that no injuries had been reported.

"We received calls that 60 households have been affected. The wind uprooted trees and a car was damaged in the process. No injuries have been recorded so far," Nkomo said.

The city council and the Masvingo District Civil Protection Unit were assessing the full extent of the damage and coordinating emergency assistance for affected residents.

Tabe urged residents to remain vigilant and assist vulnerable members of the community as authorities responded to the emergency.

"I wish to assure all residents that the City authorities are seized with this emergency," he said.