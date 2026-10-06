Zimbabwe: Tourism Ministry Seeks Zig2.29bn for 2027 As Pre-Budget Consultations Begin

THE Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry has asked Parliament to back a ZIG2.29 billion funding bid for 2027, despite Treasury setting an indicative ceiling of just ZIG454.8 million, leaving the ministry facing a funding gap of about 80%.

The request was tabled on Monday as Parliament began pre-budget consultations for the 2027 National Budget, with ministries appearing before portfolio committees to present their funding requirements.

Presenting the bid before the Portfolio Committee on Tourism, chaired by Harare West legislator Joana Mamombe, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Permanent Secretary Takaruza Munyanyiwa said the 2027 request was needed to fully implement priority programmes aligned with the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2).

Munyanyiwa told the committee that of the ministry's total bid, ZIG1.7 billion had been requested but only ZIG240.6 million was allocated.

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The Mosi-oa-Tunya Development Company (MOTDC) bid ZIG65 million and received ZIG39 million, while the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) requested ZIG521.7 million but was allocated ZIG44.2 million.

Munyanyiwa said budget utilisation as of September 2026 stood at 57%, with the ministry having been allocated ZIG369.3 million for 2026, of which ZIG211.2 million had been utilised.

According to Munyanyiwa, the Policy and Administration department had utilised only 37% of its allocation due to the non-disbursement of cash during the first quarter.

"Disbursements only started coming in April and in many cases there was budget release but no corresponding cash, leaving the Ministry hamstrung," he said.

Munyanyiwa commended the Mamombe-led committee for pushing for increased resources last year, which resulted in the ministry's allocation rising from 27% of its bid in 2025 to 35% in 2026.

He appealed for the committee's support again as the ministry seeks increased funding for 2027.

The ministry is expecting the Pre-Budget Seminar in two weeks' time, where the bids are expected to be further refined ahead of the presentation of the 2027 National Budget in November.

Munyanyiwa also highlighted the enactment of the Tourism Act No. 5 of 2026, which was gazetted on September 18, 2026, as a major milestone for improving competitiveness, registration, sustainability and inclusivity in the tourism sector.