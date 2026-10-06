Kenya: Bungoma - Stock Theft Suspect Dies in Police Custody At Chwele Police Station

Nairobi — Police in Bungoma have launched investigations into the death of a 41-year-old man who collapsed and died while in custody at Chwele Police Station.

The deceased, identified as Chrispinus Wanyonyi, was being held in connection with an alleged stock theft incident when he collapsed on Monday morning.

According to a police report, Wanyonyi died at about 10:45am on October 5 as arrangements were being made to rush him to hospital.

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Police officers who visited the station found his body in the cells corridor.

Wanyonyi and another suspect, identified as Peter Nyongesa, had allegedly been found in a cattle shed in Kuywa Village where they were suspected of stealing livestock.

The two were arrested by members of the public and handed over to Kuywa Police Post before being transferred to Chwele Police Station at about 1:14am on October 5.

Police said the two appeared to be drunk at the time of their transfer.

The scene was processed by Crime Scene Investigation officers, although the immediate cause of Wanyonyi's death could not be established.

His body was moved to the Bungoma County Referral Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

The matter has been classified as a Police Under Investigation (PUI) case and is being handled by the DCI Bungoma Central.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) Western Region has also been notified of the incident.

Investigations are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding Wanyonyi's death while in police custody.