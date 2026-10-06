Kenya: Three Men Killed in Suspected Mistaken Identity Mob Attack Along Kisumu-Kakamega Road

Kisumu — Three young men were killed and their bodies set ablaze in a suspected case of mistaken identity during a mob attack along the Kisumu-Kakamega Road over the weekend.

The three were reportedly attacked by a group of boda boda riders who were pursuing suspected robbers said to have been targeting revellers returning home from a music concert at the Jomo Kenyatta Sports Stadium in Mamboleo.

The incident occurred at about 3am on Sunday after reports emerged that a group of young men was waylaying motorists and pedestrians along the road and stealing from them.

The boda boda riders reportedly mounted a search for the suspected robbers before encountering the three men, who were also heading home after attending the concert.

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Videos circulating on social media appeared to show the victims being beaten by a mob before they were set on fire.

Police arrived at the scene after the three had died, with their bodies subsequently taken to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) mortuary pending postmortem examinations.

Questions have since emerged over the identities of the victims, with reports indicating that they were not involved in the alleged robberies.

Two of the deceased were cousins, while the third was a mortuary attendant at JOOTRH.

The hospital confirmed the death of its employee, Francis Owino, following the incident.

In a statement, JOOTRH mourned Owino, describing him as a hardworking and committed member of its Farewell Home team.

Owino had worked at the hospital for nearly five years after graduating with a degree in Mortuary Science from Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.

His colleagues described him as a dedicated professional who had earned the respect of his supervisors and fellow workers.

The hospital said colleagues who expected Owino to report for his Sunday night shift were devastated after learning of his death.

The killings have sparked outrage among Kisumu residents, with questions raised over why the victims were attacked before their identities and possible involvement in the alleged robberies were established.

Kisumu resident Victor Charles condemned the killings and questioned the actions of the boda boda riders.

"The actions of the riders are unfortunate. Why did they fail to establish whether the three men were indeed robbers?" Charles said.

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He said none of the deceased had been identified as having participated in the reported robberies.

"Nobody identified the deceased as robbers," Charles said.

The incident occurred on a night when hundreds of music fans had attended the Fisherman Experience concert at Jomo Kenyatta Sports Stadium, featuring several prominent Luo musicians.

As revellers made their way home in the early hours of Sunday, reports of robberies along the Kisumu-Kakamega Road reportedly triggered the pursuit that ended in the deaths of the three men.

Residents have called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killings and for those responsible to be held accountable.

The incident has also renewed concerns over mob justice in Kisumu, where suspected criminals are sometimes attacked before police have an opportunity to establish the facts.

The families of the three men are now mourning as questions remain over how they came to be mistaken for suspected robbers.

Police had not issued an official statement on the incident by the time of publication.