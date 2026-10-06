Kenya: Police Recover 17 Stolen Phones, Arrest Two Suspects in Nairobi's Kiamaiko

6 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Police in Nairobi have recovered 17 assorted mobile phones and arrested two suspects during a crackdown on suspected receivers of stolen property in Kiamaiko.

Officers from Huruma Police Station in Starehe Sub-County conducted the operation on Monday, targeting individuals suspected of dealing in stolen electronics.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the operation resulted in the recovery of 17 mobile phones of different brands.

The recovered phones included six Samsung A15s, seven Tecno phones, one Redmi 15C, one Realme Note, one Oppo 3x and one Infinix.

Two suspects were arrested during the operation and escorted to Huruma Police Station, where they were placed in custody pending further processing and arraignment in court.

The NPS said the crackdown forms part of ongoing efforts to disrupt the trade in stolen electronics and curb phone-snatching incidents in Nairobi.

The police service commended the officers involved for what it described as swift action and assured members of the public that operations targeting criminal activities would continue.

The latest operation comes amid sustained police efforts to address the theft and resale of mobile phones, particularly in areas identified as hotspots for stolen electronics.

Police have urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspected criminal activities to law enforcement agencies.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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