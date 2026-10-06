Nigeria: Fake Professorship - University Moves Against Kila, Removes Him From Website

PREMIUM TIMES' review of the website around 7 p.m. on Monday showed that Mr Kila's name, profile and photographs had been removed, leaving no trace of him on the website.

Following a PREMIUM TIMES investigation that exposed its pro-chancellor, Anthony Kila, as a fake professor, the Michael and Cecilia Ibru University (MCIU) has deleted all references to Mr Kila from its website, in an apparent move to distance itself from him.

Mr Kila, who has served as the university's pro-chancellor since August 2025, previously had his name, profile and photographs published on the institution's website.

MCIU removes Mr Kila from its website after Premium Times investigation

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However, PREMIUM TIMES' review of the website around 7 p.m. on Monday showed that Mr Kila's name, profile and photographs had been removed, leaving no trace of him on the website.

Previously, Mr Kila's details featured on the website alongside those of the proprietress Cecilia Ibru, a former banker and chief executive officer of the defunct Oceanic Bank, as well as the Vice-Chancellor, Ibiyinka Fuwape, a professor.

Mr Kila on MCIU website before it was removed

The university has yet to make a public statement on this newspaper's investigation, which exposed him as a fake professor.

The vice-chancellor, Mrs Fuwape, said the institution would soon respond to the questions raised by the investigation.

She said the university council would meet and make a statement afterwards.

"We will reply to you very soon. The PRO will get in touch with you. The council is yet to meet. I can't give you any information other than that," she had said.

Mr Kila's fake professorship

For more than a decade, Mr Kila has claimed to be a professor, featuring in public events and on national television.

But PREMIUM TIMES found that Mr Kila was never awarded the academic rank and had falsely presented himself as a professor and a "Jean Monnet Professor of Strategy and Development" for years.

When contacted, he told this newspaper that the European Centre for Advanced and Professional Studies (ECAPS), which he said was based in Cambridge, United Kingdom, awarded him the professorship in 2016.

But PREMIUM TIMES found no evidence that the institution exists.

Searches of the UK Companies House, Nigeria's Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), and general online sources produced no evidence of the institution, including a website, social media accounts, a physical address, or alumni records.

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The European Education and Culture Executive Agency, which manages the Jean Monnet Actions, also disowned Mr Kila's affiliation with the Jean Monnet programme or awarding him a Jean Monnet Professorship.

Mr Kila's response

In his response to the investigation, Mr Kila sidestepped the questions raised but maintained he is a legitimate professor, without evidence of the institution that awarded him the professorial rank.

He claimed the report was based on "an incomplete understanding of the nature, origin and institutional basis" of his professorship.

He also said he had instructed his lawyers to review the publication and subsequent dissemination of the allegations and advise him on appropriate legal steps to protect his reputation and professional standing.