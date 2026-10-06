South Africa: JSC Fills Supreme Court of Appeal Vacancies Amid Pressure to Reform

5 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Marianne Merten

Judges Gerald Bloem, Mmathebe Phatshoane and Esther Steyn were recommended for appointment for the three vacancies in the Supreme Court of Appeal after the first day of hearings by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Forty-three interviews for 22 vacancies across 11 courts is the livestreamed pressure on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) that the nation sees, but away from the public eye there is a different stress on the constitutional body: reforming its rules to allow for the recall of any commissioner who breaches standards of conduct.

Effectively, these reforms would allow the JSC to request a nominating institution like Parliament, a legal professional body or the President to recall and replace or discipline the representative.

On Monday, the JSC interviewed five candidates for three vacancies at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), probing them on issues ranging from outstanding judgments to the use of AI.

Judge Gerald Bloem, who was unsuccessful in the April interviews, was quizzed about his ruling on an interim interdict in the wider legal challenges that ultimately banned Shell from oil and gas exploration off the Wild Coast.

"I think I had 10 days in which to make that decision... It was a very, very delicate balancing act between these two rights. The courts do that all the time."

Judge Mokgere Masipa was asked why, with her labour law background, she did not apply to the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.