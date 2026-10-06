South Africa: JSC Fills Supreme Court of Appeal Vacancies Amid Pressure to Reform

Judges Gerald Bloem, Mmathebe Phatshoane and Esther Steyn were recommended for appointment for the three vacancies in the Supreme Court of Appeal after the first day of hearings by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Forty-three interviews for 22 vacancies across 11 courts is the livestreamed pressure on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) that the nation sees, but away from the public eye there is a different stress on the constitutional body: reforming its rules to allow for the recall of any commissioner who breaches standards of conduct.

Effectively, these reforms would allow the JSC to request a nominating institution like Parliament, a legal professional body or the President to recall and replace or discipline the representative.

On Monday, the JSC interviewed five candidates for three vacancies at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), probing them on issues ranging from outstanding judgments to the use of AI.

Judge Gerald Bloem, who was unsuccessful in the April interviews, was quizzed about his ruling on an interim interdict in the wider legal challenges that ultimately banned Shell from oil and gas exploration off the Wild Coast.

"I think I had 10 days in which to make that decision... It was a very, very delicate balancing act between these two rights. The courts do that all the time."

Judge Mokgere Masipa was asked why, with her labour law background, she did not apply to the...