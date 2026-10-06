South Africa: Five Years, a Murder Charge and No Trial - the Questions Over Sheri-Ann's Death

What unfolded in Court 1 of the Western Cape High Court on Monday, 5 October, was a painful experience for a family who have long awaited justice.

In KwaZulu-Natal, Steven Jacobs, the father of murdered Sheri-Ann Pretorius, was left to confront the devastating reality that, after almost five years of waiting, he would not see the case against the man accused of killing his daughter tested in court.

Sheri-Ann's body was found at the couple's Somerset West home on 20 November 2021. Her death was initially treated as a suspected suicide. Police later concluded that she had been murdered and that the scene had been staged.

But in Court 1 on Monday, the murder case against her husband, former Absa executive Jacques Pretorius, was withdrawn, bringing the trial to an end before it had even begun.

On 11 March 2025, Pretorius was arrested and charged with premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice. He pleaded not guilty and was granted R5,000 bail.

Now, with the murder charges withdrawn, the family has been told that another legal route needs to be taken.

Judge Robert Henney indicated that the next step would be to place the matter before a magistrate for an inquest, leaving the circumstances surrounding Sheri-Ann's death to be examined outside the murder trial that the family had spent years waiting for.

This is the legal...