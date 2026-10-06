Kenya: Aukot Seeks Dangote Refinery Ownership and Contract Details

Nairobi — Thirdway Alliance Kenya Party Leader Ekuru Aukot has asked the Government to disclose the owners of the Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery and details of agreements signed for the Sh2.2 trillion project in Lamu.

In a letter to Attorney-General Dorcas Oduor, Aukot sought access to the contract between the Government and the Dangote Group or its project company, Dangote Refineries Limited SEZ, including details of beneficial ownership, directors and shareholders.

"Full access to the agreement or contract executed between the Government of Kenya (or any associated public entity) and the Dangote Group or its project entity, Dangote Refineries Limited SEZ, regarding the Dangote East Africa Refinery and Petrochemicals SEZ located in Lamu," Aukot said.

He also asked for all execution copies, schedules, side letters and subsequent amendments to the agreement.

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"Should a definitive agreement not yet be executed, kindly confirm its present status, provide any existing draft agreements, and supply any approvals currently on record with your office," he added.

Aukot cited Article 35(3) of the Constitution and Section 5 of the Access to Information Act, 2016, arguing that the Government is required to provide information on matters of public importance.

He asked the Attorney-General to publish the agreement and material Government commitments on an official public website and provide electronic copies to Thirdway Alliance Kenya and the public.

Aukot also wants the Government to clarify whether the agreement or project was presented to Parliament for debate, approval or ratification.

"If it was, provide the dates and relevant Hansard, committee, resolution and approval records. If it was not, state whether the Government considers parliamentary approval necessary and the legal basis for its position, including whether the project is treated as a public-private partnership and creates any public financial liability," he said.

Aukot's request comes days after President William Ruto and Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote broke ground on September 30, 2026 for construction of the East Africa Oil Refinery in Lamu.

The groundbreaking ceremony brought together several African leaders and senior government officials, including Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Benin President Romuald Wadagni.

The refinery, being developed by Dangote Industries, is designed to process up to 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day, making it one of Africa's largest planned refining facilities.

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The project is expected to serve Kenya and the wider East African market, with refined petroleum products targeted for Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo.