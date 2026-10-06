Kenya: Ruto Congratulates Abiy Ahmed On Re-Election, Vows Closer Kenya-Ethiopia Ties

6 October 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has congratulated Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed following his re-election to serve a second term.

In a message shared on Tuesday, Ruto described Abiy's new mandate as a vote of confidence in his leadership and vision for Ethiopia.

"Congratulations my brother, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, on your re-election to lead Ethiopia for a second term," Ruto said.

He said the new mandate, approved by Ethiopia's House of People's Representatives, reflected confidence in Abiy's leadership and transformation agenda.

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Ruto wished Abiy continued success as he leads Ethiopia through its development and transformation programme.

The Kenyan President also expressed optimism that Nairobi and Addis Ababa would continue strengthening bilateral cooperation.

"Kenya looks forward to continuing working closely with you to advance our shared interests for the mutual benefit of our peoples, our region and the wider global community," Ruto said.

Abiy's re-election comes at a critical period for Ethiopia, which is facing security and political challenges, including renewed tensions in the northern Tigray region.

Kenya and Ethiopia maintain close economic, diplomatic and security ties, with the two countries cooperating on regional stability, trade and cross-border issues.

Ruto's message signals Nairobi's intention to maintain engagement with Addis Ababa as Ethiopia pursues its transformation agenda under Abiy's renewed mandate.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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