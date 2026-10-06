Ethiopia: Joint Session of Ethiopia's Two Houses Opens As President Taye Outlines Government Priorities

Addis Ababa — The joint session marking the opening of the 7th year of the House of Peoples' Representatives and the House of Federation officially opened today, with President Taye Atske-Selassie presenting the government's plans in various areas.

The President highlighted the economy, security, social affairs, diplomacy and regional affairs, as well as a number of pressing national issues.

The 7th House of Peoples' Representatives held its founding first regular meeting for its first annual working term yesterday.

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During the session, the House of Peoples' Representatives re-appointed Dr. Abiy Ahmed as Prime Minister of the FDRE.

The joint session of the two houses was held today.

Speaking at the opening session, President Taye Atske-Selassie stated that achievements recorded in the economic sector sustainably guarantee economic sovereignty.

In his opening speech to the two houses, President Taye Atske-Selassie stated that the results achieved in the economic sphere over the past five years have laid the foundation for future endeavors.

He indicated that successes registered in agriculture, export trade, tourism, industry, the digital sector and various other areas have accelerated economic growth.

He noted that the government's cessation of commercial borrowing and its increased capacity to efficiently execute long-delayed infrastructure projects have played a vital role in this growth.

He also highlighted that positive results have been achieved through the multi-sectoral economic direction pursued under the government's 10-year development plan.

As evidence, he cited the enhancement of revenue-collection capacity achieved through a tight monetary and fiscal system.

President Taye emphasized that the achievements realized in the economy not only help overcome challenges and obstacles, but also guarantee economic sovereignty.