Kenya: Govt to Open More KMTC Campuses, Expand Existing Facilities - Kindiki

Nairobi — The national government will continue investing in the expansion of the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has said.

Kindiki said the government plans to establish more KMTC campuses across the country while expanding facilities and increasing training capacity at existing institutions.

He said the investment is driven by the need to strengthen the country's health workforce by producing more medical professionals to support the government's universal healthcare agenda.

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"The government recognises the crucial contribution of medical colleges in producing health professionals who are playing a vital role in achieving universal healthcare," Kindiki said.

The Deputy President spoke at the KMTC Kiambaa Campus in Karuri, Kiambaa Constituency, Kiambu County, where he addressed students, lecturers and other staff after inspecting ongoing construction of a building block.

He was accompanied by Kiambaa MP John Njuguna Kawanjiki and Thika Town MP Alice Ng'ang'a.

Kindiki also urged young people to avoid drugs and substance abuse, warning that their choices could affect their ability to contribute to the country's future.

He said the youth will soon take up greater responsibility in running the affairs of the country and should therefore protect their health and wellbeing.

The government has in recent years prioritised expansion of medical training institutions as part of efforts to increase the number of qualified healthcare workers available to serve Kenyans.