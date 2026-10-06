Kenya: Oburu Receiving Treatment for Hypertension After Hospital Readmission

Nairobi — Siaya Senator and ODM leader Oburu Odinga has been admitted to Nairobi Hospital for further medical attention, weeks after returning from the United Kingdom where he underwent a routine medical check-up.

Oburu was admitted to the Nairobi facility and remains under observation as doctors attend to his condition.

A source familiar with his treatment said the veteran politician was admitted for what was described as a minor medical check-up, with his blood pressure having dropped slightly.

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"He has been admitted in hospital for a small check-up. His pressure was a bit low but he's improving," the source said.

Oburu, 83, returned to Kenya from London on September 26 after travelling to the UK for a medical examination. He had earlier confirmed that the trip had been undertaken on the advice of his doctors and was intended to provide an opportunity for a comprehensive assessment of his health as well as rest and recuperation.

His latest hospitalisation comes against the backdrop of several health-related concerns involving the ODM leader in recent months.

In September, Oburu spent time at Nairobi Hospital before travelling to the UK for the medical check-up. He had earlier dismissed reports that he was seriously ill, saying he had only made a brief visit to hospital for a general check-up with his doctors.

The senator's health has attracted heightened public interest as he continues to lead ODM with the ongoing political realignment ahead of the 2027 polls.

Earlier, Oburu sought to reassure Kenyans about his health, saying illness was a normal part of life and that he would personally inform the public if he developed a serious medical problem.

His return from London on September 26 was followed by a period of reduced public activity, although he has continued to engage with political and legislative matters.

In early September, for instance, Oburu hosted a Senate delegation at his Nairobi residence while recuperating at home. The delegation included Energy Committee officials who visited to check on his wellbeing and discuss ongoing legislative and oversight work.

The latest admission is expected to renew attention on the health of the veteran politician, who became ODM party leader following the death of his younger brother, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, in October 2025.