Kenya: No Evidence Kenyan President Ruto and Ex-Deputy Gachagua Met in the US for Talks - Graphic and Article Fabricated

IN SHORT: A graphic and what looks like a newspaper article circulating on social media claim that Kenyan president William Ruto and former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua met in the US for talks. However, we found no evidence that the meeting happened.

A graphic and what appears to be a newspaper article circulating on social media claim that Kenyan president William Ruto and his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, met in the United States for political talks.

"Ruto, Gachagua Quietly Meet in New York to Discuss Political Differences," the graphic and the article headline read.

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"President William Ruto and his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, have held a private meeting in New York, according to sources within both camps familiar with the encounter," the article says.

It also claims: "Sources say the Thursday encounter was aimed at opening a direct channel between the two camps after months of escalating political hostility."

The article cites unnamed sources and adds that "Kenya's intelligence establishment" facilitated the meeting. It claims that "quiet negotiations" preceded their New York encounter.

"Sources further reveal discussions are underway to establish a working committee comprising representatives from the two camps to explore areas of engagement and keep communication channels open," the article states.

The two politicians were in the US at the same time. While Gachagua left Kenya on 26 August 2026 to rest and engage Kenyans living in the US, Ruto travelled there on 20 September to attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

The two swept to victory in the 2022 general election, with Ruto elected president and Gachagua his deputy. In 2024, their relationship deteriorated, leading to Gachagua's impeachment in October that year.

The former deputy president has become a staunch critic of Ruto's administration and has been working with other opposition politicians in an effort to unseat the president in the 2027 general election.

The graphic and the article have circulated widely, but can they be trusted? We checked.

No evidence

Africa Check noted that the claim originated from the Facebook page HP News. Both the graphic and the newspaper article feature the page's logo. However, we searched and found no newspaper published and circulating under this name, an early indication that the article is fabricated.

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Normally, such reports would dominate local news headlines. But despite its newsworthy nature, Africa Check found that no credible media outlet reported on such a political truce.

Since the graphic and the article were first published on 25 September 2026, Ruto and Gachagua have continued to trade barbs, further casting doubt on reports of reconciliation.

For instance, on 27 September, two days after the claimed truce, Gachagua posted on his Facebook page: "Across Kenya, we must listen to citizens in every village, ward, constituency and county regardless of their political affiliation with the determination of ending Ruto's Kleptomaniac rule."

As for Ruto, on 1 October, when a journalist asked about a claim by Gachagua about mineral resources, he retorted: "Please don't bring me allegations from a fool like that. Let's talk about something else. That person is such an idiot."

We found no evidence that Ruto and Gachagua reached a political truce while in the US.