Rwanda: Rising Feed Costs in Focus As Major Agrifood Trade Show Comes to Kigali

Rising feed costs, animal health risks, productivity pressures and limited access to finance are among the major challenges confronting poultry farmers and other livestock producers across Africa as they seek to meet growing demand for animal protein while remaining competitive.

These challenges will take centre stage at VIV Africa 2026, which will bring together producers, investors, technology providers, policymakers and other players in the feed-to-food value chain in Kigali this week.

The fifth edition of the international trade show for the poultry, dairy and wider agrifood industries in Sub-Saharan Africa will take place on October 7-8 at the Kigali Convention Centre, preceded by a Leadership Conference on October 6.

According to the organisers, the event will provide a platform for stakeholders to explore practical solutions to constraints affecting production, productivity, investment and the broader growth of Africa's animal protein industry.

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Rwanda's poultry industry offers a clear example of the pressures producers are facing.

ALSO READ: Poultry: What's behind shortages of broiler meat on the market?

Jean de Dieu Hakizimana, chairperson of the Rwanda Poultry Industry Association, said high feed costs remain one of the biggest challenges facing local poultry farmers.

The cost of poultry feed has risen sharply in recent years, squeezing farmers' margins. Layer feed, for instance, has more than doubled from Rwf345 per kilogramme in 2019 to Rwf780 currently, according to industry data.

Hakizimana said that in November 2025, broiler feed cost Rwf760 per kilogramme and layer feed Rwf705, compared with current prices of Rwf860 and Rwf780, respectively.

"For broilers, the price of chicken keeps fluctuating, and farmers often make losses when they start production at a price below their investment," Hakizimana told The New Times.

The increase is significant because feed accounts for up to 70 per cent of poultry production costs.

Hakizimana previously said broiler production costs ranged between Rwf3,200 and Rwf3,500 per kilogramme, while farmers sold broilers for as little as Rwf2,500 to Rwf2,800 per kilogramme during much of 2025, leaving many selling below the cost of production.

The challenge goes beyond feed prices. Rwanda's poultry industry also faces shortages of key raw materials, particularly maize and soybean, which can further raise the cost of producing animal feed.

ALSO READ: Feed shortages, imports drive up costs for livestock farmers

Tackling feed and production costs

VIV Africa will provide a platform for stakeholders to explore innovations in feed formulation, ingredients, nutrition and production technologies that could help producers lower costs while maintaining animal performance, according to the organisers.

The exhibition will bring together suppliers from across the animal protein value chain, including those specialising in feed ingredients and additives, feed and grain technology, farm production, breeding and hatching, animal health, processing and food engineering.

Alongside the exhibition, a Technical Best Practice Seminar will cover topics including water-based nutrition, feed efficiency, gut health and the use of probiotics in broiler production.

Addressing animal health risks

Animal health is another major concern for poultry producers because disease outbreaks can undermine productivity, reduce farm incomes and disrupt the supply of animal protein.

The event will bring together veterinary and animal-health specialists to discuss disease prevention, biosecurity, diagnostics, vaccines, nutrition and other technologies aimed at strengthening animal health and farm resilience.

The Leadership Conference will also provide a forum for regulators, investors, experts and industry leaders to discuss market developments, investment opportunities and challenges shaping Africa's agrifood sector.

Unlocking finance for growth

Access to finance remains another challenge for farmers and agrifood businesses seeking to expand production, modernise facilities or adopt technologies that can improve efficiency.

VIV Africa is expected to bring together investors, financial institutions, policymakers and industry players to explore ways of improving access to capital and supporting growth across the sector.

The Investment & Market Access Forum will connect investors and policymakers with businesses, while the Hosted Buyer Programme will facilitate meetings between senior purchasing decision-makers and exhibitors.

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Connecting the feed-to-food value chain

VIV Africa is designed to connect businesses and professionals across the feed-to-food value chain, from breeding and feed production to farm equipment, animal health, processing and food technology.

About 150 exhibitors are expected to participate, showcasing products and technologies across five key areas: farm production, feed ingredients and additives, feed and grain technology, processing, and animal health.

A dedicated Dairy Pavilion will broaden the exhibition beyond poultry, reflecting the event's wider livestock and agrifood focus.

The exhibition will bring together international and regional suppliers alongside Rwanda's poultry and agriculture stakeholders, creating opportunities to exchange knowledge, identify technologies suited to local conditions and build business partnerships.

The organisers say the combination of the exhibition, technical sessions and Leadership Conference is intended to strengthen knowledge-sharing, business connections and access to solutions across Africa's animal protein and agrifood sectors.