Rwanda: Niyigena, Ishimwe Battle for First Career M25 Kigali Win

Rwanda is guaranteed to have a player in the second round of the M25 Kigali for the first time since the tournament was introduced in 2023, after compatriots Claude Ishimwe and Etienne Niyigena were drawn against each other in the opening round of the 2026 edition.

The all-Rwandan clash means that, regardless of the outcome, one of the two home players will advance to the round of 16 at the ITF World Tennis Tour event being held at the RP-Kigali/Kicukiro Ecology Tennis Club.

The match marks a significant moment for Rwandan tennis, as no Rwandan men's singles player has previously progressed beyond the opening round of the M25 Kigali.

ALSO READ: Hemery beats Lock to claim first Kigali M25 title

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Ishimwe, 19, and Niyigena, 31, both received wild cards into the 32-player main draw and will now meet in a match that guarantees a historic result for the host nation.

For Ishimwe, the encounter represents another opportunity to make progress at a tournament where he has featured regularly in recent editions. He was eliminated in the first round in 2024 and 2025, while Niyigena also suffered first-round defeats in both editions.

Ishimwe lost 6-0, 6-0 to Denis Constantin Spiridon in the 2024 edition before falling 6-2, 6-1 to Noah Schachter in the second M25 Kigali event that year. In 2025, he was beaten 6-0, 6-0 by Germany's Marlon Vankan.

Niyigena's previous M25 Kigali appearances have followed a similar pattern. He lost 7-5, 6-2 to Preston Brown in the first round in September 2024 before falling 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-2 to Brandon Perez in the October edition.

The two Rwandans have also partnered in doubles at the tournament, although they have yet to progress beyond the first round together. In 2024, Ishimwe and Niyigena lost 6-3, 6-0 to Juan Jose Bianchi and Brandon Perez.

The 2026 Rwanda Open M25 is being played on clay and runs from October 6 to 11, with a 32-player singles main draw.

The all-Rwandan first-round encounter therefore gives the home crowd something to celebrate even before the match is played: for the first time, a Rwandan men's singles player is guaranteed to reach the second round of the country's M25 tournament.

Ishimwe and Niyigena will face each other at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, at the Kicukiro Ecology Tennis Club.