Rwanda: Self-Financing Is Key to Future of Public Varsities

The University of Rwanda's plan to build a 150-room hotel in Huye should be seen within the broader effort by public universities to strengthen their financial independence.

The proposed investment is part of UR's ambition to finance 63 per cent of its operations from internally generated revenues within the next four years.

That is a direction worth encouraging.

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Public universities play a critical role in national development, but they cannot sustainably depend on government funding for every aspect of their operations.

Governments face competing demands for limited resources, including healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, social protection and other essential services.

Universities must therefore increasingly explore responsible ways of generating more of their own income.

This is already common practice around the world. Many universities supplement public funding and tuition fees through research partnerships, consultancy services, executive education, commercial property, conference facilities, university enterprises, healthcare services, intellectual property and private-sector partnerships.

Self-financing does not mean that the state should withdraw from supporting public higher education. Rather, it means universities should build additional revenue streams that make them more resilient and better able to invest in teaching, research, infrastructure and innovation.

UR's proposed hotel in Huye fits into this approach. The university owns land in the district and has identified a gap in the hospitality market, particularly for high-end accommodation. Huye attracts researchers, visiting lecturers, conference delegates, tourists, sports teams and other visitors, yet it currently has no five-star hotel.

If properly developed and professionally managed, the project could provide UR with a sustainable source of income while also supporting the wider economy of Huye.

The benefits could extend well beyond the university. A large hotel would create employment and generate demand for transport, food supplies, restaurants, conference services, entertainment and other businesses.

It could also strengthen Huye's capacity to host major meetings and events, supporting the district's ambitions as one of Rwanda's important secondary cities.

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Of course, university commercial ventures must be based on sound feasibility studies, transparent investment decisions and strong professional management. They should complement, rather than distract from, the university's central mission of teaching, research and community service.

But the principle is sound.

A public university that can generate a meaningful share of its own resources is better positioned to respond to changing needs, invest in quality and reduce pressure on the national budget.

For UR and other public universities, strengthening self-financing should therefore be regarded as an important part of building sustainable institutions for the future.