Rwanda: What Has Rwanda Learned From 2026 FIA ARC Campaign?

As Karan Patel celebrates his 2026 FIA African Rally Championship (ARC) title, Rwanda is left to reflect on a season that showcased the potential of its drivers while highlighting the financial and logistical challenges of competing consistently at continental level.

Rwanda's 2026 African Rally Championship campaign demonstrated that the country has drivers capable of producing strong results, but it also exposed the difficulties of sustaining a full-season continental programme.

The four-round championship took crews through Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania between March and October, giving Rwandan drivers the opportunity to compete against some of Africa's leading rally crews.

ALSO READ: Patel crowned 2026 African champion after Tanzania Rally triumph

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Rwanda showed it has competitive drivers

Four Rwandan crews started the season at the Safari Rally in Kenya, led by Giancarlo Davite, Jean Claude Gakwaya, Christian Kanangire and Queen Kalimpinya.

Kalimpinya produced one of Rwanda's strongest results of the season at the Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally, finishing second in ARC2 alongside Alain Gasarabwe. She also finished second in the ARC Junior category and eighth overall in the ARC classification.

Kanangire followed with an ARC2 victory at the Mountain Gorilla Rally in Rwanda, finishing seventh overall in a Subaru Impreza alongside Kevin Mujiji.

He ended the season second in the ARC2 championship with 62 points, while Kalimpinya finished sixth with 24 points.

The results showed that Rwanda's continental potential is not limited to a single driver. Other local competitors, including Victor Nshuti, Jean Chris Banange, Lionel Kayitankore, Bryan Murengezi and Salvator Dusingizimana, also featured during the season.

Kanangire, however, believes the final standings could have been different had Rwanda managed to maintain its participation throughout the championship.

"It's a shame we didn't win first place, but second place still sends a message," he told Times Sport.

Missing Tanzania proved costly

If Rwanda's results demonstrated its potential, the final round in Tanzania exposed one of the campaign's biggest weaknesses.

No Rwandan crew competed in the Tanzania Rally finale, with professional commitments and the financial demands of international rallying among the factors cited by the Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC) for the absence.

For Kanangire, competing in Tanzania would have provided an opportunity to complete the fight for the ARC2 title.

"Tanzania would have been a good opportunity to finish the job," he said. "But overall, it narrowed the points difference. The gap had been widened because I missed Mbarara Rally. Otherwise, I would have won the trophy by now."

His comments underline the importance of consistent participation in a continental championship, where missing even one round can significantly affect a title race.

The costs involved extend well beyond entry fees. Crews require funding for cars, tyres, spare parts, mechanics, transportation, accommodation and other logistical needs across several countries.

A resource mobilisation lesson

Rwanda's next step should be to develop stronger planning and resource mobilisation around its drivers.

"For the federation (RAC), we really need to pay close attention to all the marketing and resource mobilisation so we can participate in the rally consistently," Kanangire said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The challenge, therefore, is not simply about producing competitive drivers. Rwanda also needs a structure capable of helping those drivers contest the full calendar and remain in contention when championships reach their decisive stages.

Looking ahead, Kanangire also called for greater coordination within the sport.

"We're trying to figure out what needs to be done. We failed at many things, we need to come together, share, and talk," he said.

For Rwanda's next ARC campaign, earlier sponsorship efforts, stronger logistical support and better financial planning could help local crews turn individual successes into a sustained championship challenge.

The 2026 campaign did not produce an FIA African Rally Championship title for Rwanda. But it demonstrated that the country has more than one driver capable of competing at continental level.

The next challenge is ensuring they have the resources and support to stay in the fight all the way to the final stage.