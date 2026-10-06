Malawi: Title Race Wide Open As Malawi's Top Flight Resumes

Malawi's FDH Bank Premiership returns to action this weekend, with the second round of fixtures set to shape both the title race and the battle to avoid relegation.

The opening half of the season produced plenty of intrigue, but the second round is expected to sharpen the contest further, with leading clubs unable to afford slip-ups against sides lower down the table.

League leaders Blue Eagles face a demanding start to the second round, with back-to-back away trips to the south to face second-placed FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and third-placed Mighty Wanderers. Silver Strikers, meanwhile, host Mighty Wanderers at home in a fixture expected to carry significant weight in the title picture. Home advantage, squad depth and consistency are likely to prove decisive factors as the contenders are tested.

At the other end of the table, bottom clubs Kamuzu Barracks and Creck Sporting Club will have the chance to test themselves against the division's biggest names, hosting Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers respectively in Lilongwe. Both sides will be eager to use those fixtures to climb out of the relegation zone.

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The round also offers a measure of progress for several of the league's improving sides. Ekhaya Football Club, along with newly promoted Masters FC and Luanar Mitundu FC, face tests against the division's bigger clubs as they look to establish themselves as genuine contenders for next season's Airtel Top 8.

With the campaign entering a more decisive phase, coaches will face added pressure over team selection and tactics, while squads carrying injuries or suspensions may find themselves at a disadvantage during a congested fixture schedule.

As the second round gets under way, this weekend's results are likely to offer an early indication of which clubs are genuine title contenders, and which face a fight to preserve their top-flight status.