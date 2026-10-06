Malawi/Zimbabwe: Scorchers First Home Game Since Wafcon Silver - Malawi Host Zimbabwe in Olympic Qualifier

Malawi's Scorchers will make their first home appearance since their historic WAFCON silver medal when they host Zimbabwe's Mighty Warriors in the first leg of their Olympic qualifier at Bingu National Stadium on Friday, 9 October.

The tie, which concludes with the return leg in Harare on 13 October, gives fans their first chance to see the squad in action on home soil since Malawi's debut run to the final of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Coach Lovemore Fazili has named a squad built largely around that WAFCON campaign, retaining captain Tabitha Chawinga, her sister Temwa Chawinga, Faith Chimzimu, Rose Kadzere, Leticia Chinyamula and Chimwemwe Madise, alongside a number of new faces.

The Chawinga sisters remain the squad's standout performers, with their pace and goalscoring record helping establish the Scorchers as one of the most closely watched women's sides on the continent.

With the tie to be decided over two legs, the Football Association of Malawi has urged supporters to turn out in numbers for the first leg. Standard tickets are priced at K4,000 online or K5,000 at the gate, with VIP tickets available online at K10,000.

Malawi will be looking to use home advantage to build a lead before travelling to Harare for the second leg on 13 October.