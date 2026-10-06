Malawi: Wiskes Signs MOU With Luanar On Natural Resources Collaboration

6 October 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazila Tembo

The Ministry of Natural Resources and the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at strengthening and institutionalising collaboration between the two institutions.

The signing ceremony took place on Monday at the Ministry's headquarters at Capital Hill in Lilongwe.

Minister of Natural Resources Patricia Wiskes said the MoU formalises a partnership that has already been delivering results, particularly through collaboration in fisheries research, training, extension, aquaculture development and support to lakeshore communities.

She said the partnership will now be broadened to cover the Ministry's wider mandate, including fisheries and aquaculture, forestry, environmental management, climate services, research, innovation and capacity building.

"The agreement should not become another document that gathers dust, but should translate into tangible results in Malawi's rivers, lakes, forests, communities and other natural resource systems," she said.

LUANAR Vice Chancellor Professor Emmanuel Kaunda described the MoU as comprehensive, providing a framework for the two institutions to work jointly across a range of areas.

"Academic institutions cannot effectively deliver solutions without clear policy direction from the Government," he said, commending the Ministry's leadership for its commitment to strengthening the relationship between the two institutions at the highest level.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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