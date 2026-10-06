Zimbabwe: West Indies Women Crush Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets to Seal T20i Series

WEST Indies Women cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the second T20I of the three-match series at Harare Sports Club on Monday.

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat first but struggled against the visitors, managing 106 runs for the loss of seven wickets from their 20 overs.

Lady Chevrons openers Kellis Ndlovu and Beloved Biza provided Zimbabwe with a decent start, scoring 25 and 35 runs respectively.

However, the rest of the batting line-up failed to maintain the momentum, with none of the other batters reaching double figures.

Christina Mutasa, Josephine Nkomo and Chiedza Dhururu struggled with the bat, scoring zero, one and three runs respectively.

West Indies made light work of the chase, reaching 107 runs in just 9.1 overs.

Opening batter Eboni Braithwaite led the visitors' charge with a blistering 57 off 23 balls, the highest individual score of the match.

West Indies lost just two wickets on their way to victory, completing an eight-wicket win with plenty of overs to spare.

The result gave West Indies an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, leaving Zimbabwe facing a must-win final match if they are to avoid a series whitewash.

The third and final T20I will be played at Takashinga Cricket Club on Wednesday.