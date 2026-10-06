Liberia: CBL Seeks Ghana's Expertise to Transform Liberia's Payments System

Liberia is turning to Ghana for technical expertise and practical lessons as the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) works to transform the country's payments infrastructure and build a more integrated financial system connecting banks, mobile money operators and regional payment platforms across Liberia's financial sector.

CBL Executive Governor Henry F. Saamoi led a delegation to the Bank of Ghana (BoG) at Bank Square in Accra on October 1, 2026, where Liberian officials sought insights into Ghana's experience in developing and strengthening national payment systems infrastructure.

The engagement focused on Ghana's Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS), including its institutional arrangements, development process, implementation experience and operational lessons that could help Liberia expand its own payments architecture.

The meeting was chaired by BoG Second Deputy Governor Matilda Asante-Asiedu, who reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to continued technical assistance and knowledge sharing with the CBL. She stressed the importance of peer learning, regional cooperation and capacity building in developing resilient financial systems across Africa.

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The engagement comes as Liberia enters a new phase in payments modernization following the launch of the Inclusive Instant Payments System (IIPS) on December 16, 2025. The system created an interoperable real-time payment infrastructure initially connecting Liberia's two major mobile money operators, Lone Star Cell MTN and Orange Liberia.

Powered by the open-source Mojaloop payments infrastructure, IIPS was deployed in 73 business days. It was designed to support interoperability across mobile money operators and, as Liberia's payments architecture develops, other financial institutions and payment channels.

The CBL views IIPS as a foundation for a broader national payments system. The longer-term objective is to enable funds to move seamlessly among commercial banks, mobile money platforms and other payment infrastructure.

The planned architecture is expected to accommodate Liberia's nine commercial banks, the Real-Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS), Automated Clearing House (ACH) transfers and the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS).

Ghana's experience with GhIPSS offers Liberia a regional example of connecting financial institutions and payment platforms within a coordinated national payments ecosystem. Liberia is seeking practical lessons on institutional development, regulation and operations.

"Financial inclusion is no longer primarily constrained by access and affordability. It is increasingly constrained by connectivity," Saamoi said during his keynote address at the MojaCom 32 Conference in Ghana.

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He argued that the next phase of financial inclusion should focus not only on bringing more people into the financial system but also on connecting systems that already exist.

"The next chapter of financial inclusion is therefore not simply about bringing more people into the financial system. It is about bringing the financial system together," Saamoi said.

The October 1 engagement also builds on a formal partnership between the two central banks. The CBL and BoG signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) earlier in 2026 to strengthen capacity building, technical cooperation and knowledge sharing.

During the engagement, the Liberian delegation expressed appreciation to the Bank of Ghana for its support. The BoG reaffirmed its willingness to continue providing technical assistance to Liberia, reinforcing financial-sector cooperation within West Africa.

The CBL now wants to build on that foundation by connecting commercial banks to the broader payments infrastructure. Such integration could allow customers to transfer funds more efficiently across banks and mobile money platforms.

The planned integration of RTGS and ACH would strengthen domestic payments, while PAPSS could provide a pathway toward more efficient cross-border transactions. PAPSS is designed to facilitate instant cross-border payments in local currencies among participating African markets, potentially supporting Liberia's regional trade and financial connectivity.