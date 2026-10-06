Liberia: Mining Wealth Must Reach Mining Communities

Gold leaves Ziah Town, but residents say safe drinking water remains out of reach. Roads are deplorable, and mining pollutes the water on which people depend. As Liberia prepares to welcome investors to the Liberia International Mining and Energy Conference, that account should help set the agenda.

"The road is bad, people just come, open mining sites, and leave nothing for us," Alice Youwar told a recent civil society roundtable, describing conditions in her Grand Gedeh community. Her complaint raises a question Liberia has postponed for too long: what should people living above mineral wealth reasonably expect from its extraction?

The conference, scheduled for October 28-29 at the Farmington Hotel in Margibi County, offers an opportunity to answer that question. Government officials, mining companies, financiers and energy developers will gather to discuss investment and development. Mining-affected communities deserve a meaningful place in those discussions, with their concerns reflected in the decisions that follow.

Liberia needs investment. Mining can provide jobs, public revenue, business opportunities and infrastructure. But the experience described by Youwar and other community representatives demonstrates why investment figures alone cannot measure success. When minerals leave and polluted water, damaged farmland and abandoned pits remain, the national balance sheet conceals a heavy local cost.

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President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has already acknowledged the urgency of confronting illicit mining. According to official government accounts, Executive Order No. 167, issued June 26, 2026, established the Protect Our Resources Taskforce, chaired by Abraham Kromah. Its mandate includes halting illegal operations, investigating violations, confiscating equipment used unlawfully and facilitating arrests and prosecutions. It addresses illicit mining broadly, beyond artisanal operations alone.

That intervention deserves support. Rivers and forests cannot wait indefinitely for a revised mining law while destructive operations continue. However, a task force can only be part of the solution. Liberia must also examine the licensing practices, regulatory weaknesses and financial interests that allow illegal mining to take root and survive.

Enforcement should follow the money as diligently as it follows the excavator. Who finances an unlawful operation? Who supplies its equipment? Who buys its minerals? Who facilitates their movement? Where evidence points to official protection or complicity, investigators must pursue it. A crackdown that reaches laborers while leaving organizers and beneficiaries untouched will have limited effect.

The task force must also account publicly for its own work. Citizens should know which operations have been closed, what equipment has been seized, where that equipment is held and which cases have reached prosecutors. Clear records and lawful procedures will help prevent an enforcement initiative from becoming another source of uncertainty or abuse.

Meanwhile, artisanal mining should not automatically be treated as criminal activity. Small miners need a practical route to operate legally: understandable licensing requirements, accessible application procedures, safety training and guidance on protecting water and restoring land. Compliance becomes more achievable when government explains the rules and makes its services available beyond Monrovia.

Civil society's call for a comprehensive overhaul therefore deserves serious consideration. Yet changing the law will accomplish little unless Liberia also strengthens the institutions responsible for applying it. Inspectors need transport, technical capacity and reliable funding. Communities need a way to report violations and obtain a response without depending on personal connections.

The EPA has emphasized that the task force supports existing institutions, including the agency and the Ministry of Mines and Energy. That relationship should produce coordinated enforcement and clear responsibility. Citizens must be able to identify which institution will act when a river is polluted or an operation breaches its obligations.

Reform should make community obligations specific and enforceable. Agreements should identify promised projects, responsible parties, delivery dates and consequences for failure. Social development funds require public accounts and independent scrutiny. Environmental restoration should be backed by financing arranged before extraction begins, so communities are not left seeking repairs from operators who have disappeared.

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Transparency must extend to company ownership, mineral exports and public receipts. The corruption risks raised at the roundtable warrant investigation and stronger safeguards. Liberia cannot assess whether it receives a fair return without knowing who controls mining businesses, what they produce and what they pay.

LIMEC should provide space for these questions alongside discussions of investment opportunities. Organizers should bring community representatives into substantive sessions, while government presents a clear timetable for reviewing civil society proposals, consulting affected residents and advancing reforms.

The conference can help secure the capital Liberia needs. It should also help establish the conditions under which that capital produces lasting public benefit. For Ziah Town and other mining communities, success must eventually become visible in clean water, safer land, dependable roads and decent livelihoods. Liberia's mineral wealth should improve the lives of the people who live closest to it.