Ugandan Filmmakers and Creatives Heading to Johannesburg for Ikon Activate

Johannesburg — A group of Ugandan filmmakers, creatives, and film ecosystem players will converge in Johannesburg, South Africa, from October 14 to 19 for the iKON Activate Creative Exchange.

The iKON Activate is a series of pan-African creative exchange programs designed to foster dialogue, networking, and co-production opportunities.

Building on successful editions in Lagos, Nairobi, and Kigali, the Johannesburg event will be hosted by acclaimed South African actor, producer, and creative entrepreneur Thapelo Mokoena. The edition will celebrate the rich cultural ties between Uganda and South Africa while acknowledging South Africa's leadership in the continent's film landscape.

The Activate will feature an African Film Forum at MultiChoice City. Themed "Africa Is Our Studio: From Collaboration to Commerce," the panel session will include a keynote address from the Head of Content Strategy at MultiChoice Group.

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Panellists for the session include Mathew Nabwiso (Uganda) - Actor, Producer, Director, and President of the National Producers' Guild of Uganda; Thapelo Mokoena (SA) - Actor, Producer, and Creative Entrepreneur; Mayenzeke Baza (SA) - Head of Distribution & Financing at AAA Entertainment; Nwabisa Binase - Head of MultiChoice Talent Factory at Canal+; Driki van Zyl - Business Lead, Content and Partnerships at Blue Pictures South Africa; and Ernest Nkosi - Filmmaker and Creative Director at First Wednesdays Film Club.

Following the Forum will be the iKON Filmmakers' Soiree - a social evening for filmmakers, creatives, and ecosystem players to network, connect, and celebrate.

Additional activities include a tour of MultiChoice City, sightseeing around Johannesburg, and visits to active film sets, allowing guests to interact with and learn from South African filmmakers.

The iKON Awards are an initiative of Reach A Hand Africa (formerly Reach A Hand Uganda) - a youth-centred non-governmental organisation - and Sauti Plus, a communications, creative, and audiovisual production agency to celebrate innovation and excellence in Uganda's film and television industry.

The iKON Awards will host its fourth edition in Kampala on December 12, 2026 under the theme "Beyond Borders," with a view to spotlight exceptional talent from across Africa and strengthen African cinema through cross-border collaboration.

Humphrey Nabimanya, Founder and CEO of Reach A Hand Africa and the iKON Awards, said: "We are very excited to bring the iKON Activate to Johannesburg because of the rich history and experience that South Africa has in the film ecosystem. We see this as an exceptional opportunity to connect with fellow filmmakers, learn from their experiences and leverage these connections to advance skills development for Africa's young people - building film as a sustainable career path while opening doors for co-productions."

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Beyond the annual awards ceremonies, the program's core mission is to promote the film ecosystem as a sustainable career path for African youth. Over the past three editions, the program has awarded 75 winners and trained 75 young filmmakers who have gone on to produce 22 short films and 4 feature films.

Speaking on the upcoming Activate, Mokoena remarked: "Having spent some time in Kampala earlier this year, I witnessed firsthand just how strong the energy of Uganda's film industry is. It was a strong motivation for us to leverage our experience and networks as South Africans to work with Uganda's creative sector. We want to help them grow into a regional and continental film powerhouse, and in turn, create a sustainable career path for the next generation of filmmakers."