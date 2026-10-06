South Africa: Roast Butternut Soup With Roasted Garlic, Spices and Orange Zest

6 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Tony Jackman

Here's an update of my roasted butternut soup, as cooked by a group of stalwart cooks at the Karoo Art Hotel in Barrydale this weekend. We cooked by day and gathered to tuck in at night. Everybody played a role.

Butternut is not short on flavour in its own right. Even if simply roasted with salt and pepper and a splash of olive oil, its caramelisation will turn it into a flavour bomb.

But, by the same token, butternut can take on plenty of other flavours, and that is what this soup is all about.

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The butternut is roasted with a cinnamon stick, cardamom pods, star anise, onion and garlic for up to an hour before you even start to make the soup, finishing it off with fresh orange juice and zest. And, this time in Barrydale, toasted pumpkin seeds.

The result was a soup with a whack of flavour.

Ingredients

1 large or 2 small butternuts, seeds removed but not peeled

3 or 4 Tbsp olive oil

1 white large onion, peeled and cut in half (to be roasted)

1 whole head of garlic, to be roasted

4 star anise

1 cinnamon stick

12 cardamom pods

2 bay leaves

1 medium onion, chopped finely

More olive oil for frying the chopped onion

Juice and zest of 1 orange

Salt and black pepper

1 litre of chicken or vegetable stock

Golden white bread croutons, for garnish (optional)

Chopped coriander for...

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