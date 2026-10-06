Nigeria: Gymnastics Federation Appoints 44 Coaches for National Teams

press release

The appointments are expected to form part of the federation's technical structure as it prepares its athletes for upcoming national and international competitions

The Gymnastics Federation of Nigeria (GFN) has appointed 44 coaches to handle various disciplines across its national teams.

The appointments cover senior and junior teams in artistic gymnastics, aerobics gymnastics, trampoline, double mini trampoline (DMT), tumbling, parkour, acrobatics and rhythmic gymnastics.

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The list was contained in a statement signed by Rose Verisimo, the federation's technical director.

Isaiah Oni Erhunwunse (OLY) has been appointed head coach of the senior men's artistic gymnastics team, with Bala Magaji Juwara and Anthony Duilemi as assistants.

Helen Albert will head the senior women's artistic gymnastics team, assisted by Edem Umor Patric and Adejoh Emmanuel.

For the junior teams, Kennedy Osawaro will head the men's artistic gymnastics team, assisted by Jimoh Wasiu and Jimoh Azeez. At the same time, Abosede Olatundun Oladele will lead the women's team, with Deborah Ajiboye and Noel Egbunu as assistants.

In aerobics gymnastics, Edina Ahue has been appointed senior head coach, with David West Tamunuosaki and Jennifer Eke as assistants. Michael Ocheke will lead the junior team, assisted by Dimeji Aluko and Toyosi Glory Adeyemi.

Dorcas Abel will head the senior men's trampoline, DMT and tumbling team, with Osamudiamwenam Amennaghawon as assistant coach.

Osasu Obasohan will lead the senior women's team, assisted by Godwin Bamidele and Awokunle Ojo.

Michael Jos, Stephen Taiwo and Christopher Akhidenor will handle the junior men's team, while Adekemi Ademuwagun, David Egbunu and Ashiagu Charles will take charge of the junior women.

Federation targets Los Angeles 2028

GFN President Kelvin Erhunwunse said the appointments were based on the coaches' experience and records in their respective disciplines.

"These appointments were made based on merit, dedication, and the track records of the individuals. We have absolute confidence that these coaches possess the requisite experience and passion to elevate Nigerian gymnastics to unprecedented heights," he said.

Mr Erhunwunse said the federation's immediate objective was to improve Nigeria's medal prospects at international competitions, with qualification for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles also among its targets.

"Our primary goal is clear: we want to produce world-class athletes who will not only dominate the African continent but also stand on the podium at the global stage.

"Preparation for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics begins now, and we are putting the right technical crew in place to achieve this vision."

He urged the newly appointed coaches to approach their responsibilities with discipline and professionalism.

"I urge all our coaches to view this appointment as a sacred call to serve our fatherland. We expect high levels of discipline, professionalism, and teamwork as you groom the next generation of Nigerian gymnastics," Mr Erhunwunse said.

Other appointments

Victoria Itodo was appointed head coach of the senior women's parkour team, while Olorunfemi Samuel Adeyemi will lead the senior men. Davidson Erhunwunse will handle the junior men, with Stephen Soyimiegha listed as an assistant coach.

In acrobatics, Elkana Sabo will head the senior team, assisted by Friday Omigie, while Kunle Adedoyin and Amos Dauda will handle the junior team.

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Cathrine Sasode was appointed head coach and general coordinator for the senior rhythmic gymnastics team, with Valentina Ojo as assistant. Chinedu Oyegbata will lead the junior team, assisted by Praise Amsey.

The federation also appointed Lesli Amadi as head coach for Gymnastics for All, with Kayode Olusegun Adesola and Maureen Ugiagbe as assistants.

Uwa Anthonia was named safeguarding officer, while Mary Ibrahim was appointed anti-doping officer. Mr Erhunwunse will serve as gymnastics development director, while Ms Verisimo will retain her position as technical director.

The appointments are expected to form part of the federation's technical structure as it prepares its athletes for upcoming national and international competitions.