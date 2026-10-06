Tunisia: Unemployment, Not a Choice but an Injustice, Says President Kais Saied

Tunis — President Kais Saied received Monday in Carthage Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri and Employment and Vocational Training Minister Riadh Chaouad.

The meeting turned on the progress made in implementing Law No. 18 of 2025 on the recruitment of long-term unemployed higher education graduates into the public sector and the civil service, reads a Presidency of the Republic press release.

In this respect, the President addressed the causes that have accumulated over decades, including mainly, recruitment based on forged degrees or without the required skills, adding that the one and only "qualification" valid for securing a job was membership of a particular party.

Those who are currently unemployed did not become so of their own free will, but as a result of practices known to all and unjustified privileges that have led directly to the mismanagement of public funds, the President said.

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Those who were eligible for a post have been deprived of it in favour of those who do not deserve it, he added.

The Head of State also made it clear that this is a time for hard work, sincerity and loyalty, not for false controversies.

To this end, he pointed out that the Tunisian people, who have sacrificed so much for independence, employment and national dignity, are today demonstrating an unshakeable determination and continue to pursue their path without being discouraged by difficulties or by acts of 'duplicity'.

The President of the Republic concluded by stating that, despite these challenges, the Tunisian people will succeed in realising their aspirations and demands, reaffirming his commitment to working tirelessly to fulfil the promises made.