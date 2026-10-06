Ghana: NLA Pays Gh¢10m, Plans Reforms to Boost Revenue

THE National Lottery Authority (NLA) has presented a GH¢10 million cheque to the Ministry of Finance for payment into the Consolidated Fund, as part of efforts to increase its contribution to national development.

Presenting the cheque, the Director-General of the NLA, Alhaji Abdul-Salam, said the payment demonstrated that reforms being implemented by the authority were beginning to yield results.

"As these reforms mature, I assure you that the authority's contributions to the national purse will grow significantly in a manner that is transparent, sustainable and defensible," he said. Read More

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