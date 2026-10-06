Ghana: MMDAs Get Gh¢5bn to Drive Local Development

6 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

METROPOLITAN, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) across the country received more than GH¢5 billion from the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) in 2025, the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has disclosed.

The amount represented a significant increase from the GH¢390 million allocated to the assemblies in 2024.

Mr Ayariga disclosed this in Accra during the Government Accountability Series, where he outlined government's plans to strengthen local governance, improve inner-city infrastructure and modernise waste management.

He said the increased funding demonstrated President John Dramani Mahama's commitment to empowering local assemblies to address development challenges in their respective areas.

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