Ghana: Ufo Calls for Urgent Action On Teachers' Concerns

THE Universal Friendship Organisation (UFO), a civil society organisation, has called on the government to urgently address challenges affecting pre-tertiary teachers, saying their welfare was critical to improving the quality of education.

The call was made as Ghana joined the rest of the world yesterday to commemorate World Teachers' Day.

The organisation said concerns over conditions of service, promotion and placement, arrears, the proposed 20 per cent Deprived Area Allowance and the new collective agreement were affecting teachers and needed to be resolved.

In a statement issued in Accra yesterday, the UFO said the welfare of teachers should be considered an integral part of the education system and not treated solely as a labour issue. Read More