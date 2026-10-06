Ghana: Ufo Calls for Urgent Action On Teachers' Concerns

6 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

THE Universal Friendship Organisation (UFO), a civil society organisation, has called on the government to urgently address challenges affecting pre-tertiary teachers, saying their welfare was critical to improving the quality of education.

The call was made as Ghana joined the rest of the world yesterday to commemorate World Teachers' Day.

The organisation said concerns over conditions of service, promotion and placement, arrears, the proposed 20 per cent Deprived Area Allowance and the new collective agreement were affecting teachers and needed to be resolved.

In a statement issued in Accra yesterday, the UFO said the welfare of teachers should be considered an integral part of the education system and not treated solely as a labour issue. Read More

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.