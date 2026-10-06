Kenya: Sakaja's Green Army, County Teams Clear Drains Ahead of Heavy Rains

Nairobi — Nairobi County has stepped up preparations for heavy rains, with county teams deployed across the Central Business District (CBD) to clear drainage systems and reduce the risk of flooding.

Governor Johnson Sakaja's Green Army, Mobility and Works teams, alongside Borough Managers and their respective teams, are conducting drainage works across the city.

The teams are clearing blocked drains, unblocking culverts and desilting stormwater infrastructure as part of measures to improve the city's capacity to cope with heavy rainfall.

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The county government said the ongoing works are aimed at boosting flood resilience and ensuring that key roads and pedestrian routes remain accessible during periods of heavy rain.

The preparations come amid growing concerns over flooding in parts of Nairobi, where blocked drainage channels and inadequate stormwater infrastructure have previously contributed to disruptions during heavy rainfall.

The county administration has intensified maintenance of drainage infrastructure as part of broader efforts to minimise the impact of flooding and keep Nairobi moving during the rainy season.

The teams are expected to continue working in different parts of the city to identify and address drainage bottlenecks before and during periods of heavy rainfall.

Residents have also been urged to remain vigilant and take precautions in areas prone to flooding as the county intensifies its response.

The Nairobi County Government has previously identified several flood-prone areas and adopted multi-agency measures aimed at improving coordination and emergency response during severe weather.