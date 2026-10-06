Tanzania: National Supply Chain Policy Charts Path to Dira 2050

Dar es Salaam — THE ambition to build a competitive, industrialised economy by 2050 places supply chain management at the heart of Tanzania's transformation agenda, with the National Supply Chain Management Policy, 2025, targeting efficiency, local production and regional competitiveness.

The policy comes as Tanzania begins implementing its Development Vision 2050, which seeks to transform the country into a prosperous, inclusive, self-reliant and competitive economy.

The new policy brings together procurement, receiving, storage, distribution, utilisation and disposal of public assets under one coordinated framework, replacing a system previously managed through fragmented laws and regulations.

The policy was the focus of a two-day seminar for media editors and online news content creators held in Morogoro, aimed at enhancing their understanding of its objectives and enabling them to better explain its importance to the public.

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The National Supply Chain Management Policy, 2025, was recently launched by Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba in Dodoma, who said it provides a unified framework for managing national assets and resources.

He said the policy would boost economic activity, create jobs, raise incomes and increase local participation, while ICT would curb resource leakages, strengthen accountability, improve services and promote local content, technology and climate resilience.

Opening the editors' seminar in Morogoro, Deputy Minister for Finance Mr Mshamu Ali Munde urged journalists to play a greater role in explaining the policy and its implications for citizens, businesses and the wider economy.

"Effective communication of the policy would help citizens and businesses understand its contribution to economic development and the government's efforts to ensure public resources are managed efficiently and sustainably," he said.

Mr Munde said the media should serve as an effective bridge between the government and citizens by providing clear, accurate and evidence-based information on how the policy affects the management and use of public resources.

He urged journalists to go beyond reporting government activities and help the public understand the entire public supply chain, from identifying and planning needs to procurement, clearance, receipt, storage, distribution, use and eventual disposal of public assets, equipment and goods.

He stressed the importance of using accurate statistics and practical examples to demonstrate how weaknesses at different stages of the supply chain can affect the efficient use of public resources.

Speaking at the seminar, Acting Commissioner for Public Policy and Procurement in the Ministry of Finance, Mr Alex Haraba, described the National Supply Chain Management Policy as an important instrument for achieving the objectives of Dira 2050.

He said the Vision identifies integrated logistics, alongside digital transformation, science and technology, research and development, and energy, as key drivers of the country's economic transformation.

Mr Haraba said the link between Dira 2050 and the supply chain policy was significant because efficient supply chains determine how effectively goods, services, raw materials and resources move from producers and suppliers to users and markets.

He said the policy is expected to expand markets for domestic producers, strengthen private-sector competition, create employment, increase government revenue and stimulate local industries, particularly by promoting the use of locally produced goods, services and raw materials.

A Specialist in Procurement and Supply Chain at Mzumbe University, Dr Maige Mwasimba, said the policy could enable public spending to generate wider economic activity by strengthening linkages between government procurement and domestic production.

He said government institutions purchase a wide range of goods and services, from construction materials and equipment to medicines, food, transport and professional services.

The policy seeks to manage these activities across the entire supply chain, covering receiving, transportation, storage, distribution, utilisation and eventual disposal.

Dr Mwasimba said the approach connects supply chain management directly to industrialisation ambitions. Increased sourcing from competitive domestic suppliers could create markets for manufacturers, farmers, processors, transport companies and other businesses, while supporting employment and local investment.

He said the policy also seeks to strengthen markets for domestic goods, services and raw materials and increase participation by the private sector and special groups.

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Beyond the domestic market, Dr Mwasimba said Dira 2050 identifies integrated logistics as a key driver of economic transformation.

Tanzania's strategic position as a gateway to Eastern and Southern Africa makes efficient ports, roads, railways, warehouses, border systems and distribution networks important for reducing the cost and time of moving goods and supporting regional trade.

He added that the policy complements Dira 2050's emphasis on digital transformation, with electronic procurement and other digital systems helping improve efficiency, transparency, tracking and monitoring.

However, Dr Mwasimba said the policy's impact would depend on effective implementation.

He said government institutions need the necessary skills, systems and coordination, while businesses must be able to meet quality, reliability and delivery requirements to benefit from expanding supplychain opportunities.

The government is also developing a National Sustainable Supply Chain Management Strategy for 2026-2037, which the Ministry of Finance says will strengthen supply-chain management in line with Dira 2050 and the 2025 policy.