Mozambique: ATDI Calls for Expansion of Civil Registration

Maputo — Mozambique's Digital Transformation and Innovation Agency (ATDI), a body responsible for promoting digital transformation and innovation, calls for expansion of civil registration to enable better planning by the State.

Speaking at the opening of the first "Design Lab on Digital Service Delivery in Mozambique", Adilson Gomes, ATDI chairperson, said that the country records around two million births annually, but only approximately 200,000 children are registered.

"We propose using the country's approximately 1,900 health facilities and 11,500 primary schools to expand access to civil registration. The proposal includes installing computers with Internet access at health centres, training staff and creating a single platform for capturing registrations, bringing the service closer to communities and reducing access barriers", he said.

According to Gomes, digital transformation should not be limited to computerizing existing procedures, but should involve reorganizing how the State delivers services, with citizens at the centre of the process.

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Gomes also called for stronger interoperability between systems, digital identity and digital payments, allowing citizens to start and complete procedures digitally, including in the country's most remote areas.

The Design Lab will be implemented in five stages, including selecting priority services, mapping existing procedures, identifying bottlenecks, designing new service pathways and defining responsibilities and actions required to implement the solutions.