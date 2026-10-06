Mozambique: President Ilham Aliyev Attended Opening Ceremony of World Judo Championships

Maputo — On October 5, the opening ceremony of the World Judo Championships was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony.

The head of state first met with Azerbaijani judoka Ahmad Yusifov, who won a gold medal at the World Championships held in Baku.

Congratulating the athlete on his outstanding victory, President Ilham Aliyev said:

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- You have made our entire nation happy. The competition was very intense. All your opponents were also very strong. Winning the final bout by ippon is, of course, a great achievement. I sincerely congratulate you. Becoming a world champion is every athlete's dream. I am sure you have also lived with this dream and reached this pinnacle, especially in your homeland. I sincerely congratulate you and wish you continued success.

You are still young. There will be many more competitions in the future. I am confident that you will always uphold the sporting glory of our homeland at the highest level.

Ahmad Yusifov: Thank you very much. I am grateful.

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The opening ceremony of the World Judo Championships began with the screening of a video showcasing the development of sports in Azerbaijan.

Rashad Nabiyev, President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation and Minister of Digital Development and Transport, said he was honored to welcome the world judo family to Baku once again. He highlighted the attention paid to sports in Azerbaijan, including the development of judo, and praised the constant support provided to sport by President of Azerbaijan and President of the National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev.

"I welcome the athletes to Azerbaijan, a land of initiatives, energy, new technologies, and sustainable development, as well as sports, culture, and traditions," said Ladislau-Marius Vizer, President of the International Judo Federation. He expressed his gratitude to the Government of Azerbaijan for its continuous support for all sports and events, including the World Judo Championships. He congratulated the Azerbaijan Judo Federation and the winners on their great achievements in recent years.

The event continued with an artistic program.

Afterward, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan and the anthem of the International Judo Federation were performed.

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The opening ceremony concluded with a concert by the famous Italian singer Al Bano.

The World Judo Championships, which kicked off on October 4, will conclude on October 11. A total of 622 judokas from 93 countries--335 men and 287 women--are competing in the most prestigious competition on the international judo calendar.