Nigeria: NAF Releases Names of 25 Victims Killed in Military Plane Crash [full List]

The Nigerian Air Force has released the names of 25 people killed in the aircraft crash that occurred in Igbokoda, Ondo State, on Monday.
The victims comprised five crew members and 20 passengers aboard the aircraft, the NAF said in a statement issued by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.
According to the statement, the aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when it crashed in Igbokoda.
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The Air Force said search-and-rescue operations were activated immediately after the accident, with relevant authorities and emergency agencies involved in efforts to locate and account for everyone on board.
However, the NAF confirmed that there were no survivors.
The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, expressed condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the victims.
Aneke described the crash as a deeply painful incident for the Nigerian Air Force and the country, while assuring the bereaved families of the Service's full support during the period of mourning.
He also ordered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The NAF said it would continue to provide timely and verified information as the investigation progresses.
It urged the public to avoid speculation and the circulation of unverified reports, while appealing for respect for the privacy and dignity of the victims' families.
Ejodame also announced that a condolence register had been opened at the NAF Headquarters in Abuja for senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, heads of security agencies and other sympathisers to pay their respects.
The full list of the five crew members and 20 passengers killed in the crash is as follows:
CREW
1. Squadron Leader MI Aburime (Flight Captain)
2. Squadron Leader AP Man-Ugwueje (Co-pilot)
3. Flight Lieutenant IS Bako (Co-pilot)
4. Warrant Officer Abubakar A (Aircraft Technician)
5. Corporal Uguru HC (Aircraft Technician)
PASSENGERS
6. Flight Lieutenant TL Lazarus
7. Flight Lieutenant M Akinloye
8. Flying Officer IM Adeshina
9. Master Warrant Officer Onwuka F
10. Master Warrant Officer Matini BA
11. Warrant Officer Nuhu FS
12. Flight Sergeant James RB
13. Flight Sergeant Mohammed AI
14. Sergeant Ani AE
15. Sergeant Izibenikien SI
16. Sergeant Alafuka C
17. Sergeant Mbadugha AN
18. Lance Corporal Ugwuba FC
19. Lance Corporal Eledan GE
20. Mrs Ezeh Nneka
21. Godstmine Tarabina
22. Joy Micheal
23. Sunday Micheal
24. Ukeme David
25. Gideon Omotola