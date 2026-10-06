Zimbabwe: Former RBZ Advisor Kereke Dies

Former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) advisor Munyaradzi Kereke has died aged 54.

Details surrounding his death were still sketchy at the time of publication, but reports suggest Kereke suffered a stroke after his release from prison and had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Harare.

Kereke was a former advisor to then-RBZ governor Gideon Gono and also served as Bikita West MP.

He was convicted of raping a 12-year-old and served a 10-year prison sentence at Chikurubi Maximum Prison, which he completed in January this year.

Kereke recently accused Supreme Court judge Justice George Chiweshe of demanding money and a stake in a gold-mining venture in exchange for helping overturn his rape conviction.

Chiweshe was one of three Supreme Court judges who ultimately dismissed Kereke's appeal against his rape conviction and sentence in May 2024.